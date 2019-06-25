wrestling / News
Various News: Spoiler Clip for WWE Main Event, Andrade Pays Tribute to His Parents, Layla and Damien Demento Celebrate Birthdays
– As noted, Dana Brooke filmed a WWE Main Event match last night where she defeated Sarah Logan. A fan shared a clip of the match on Twitter, where Brooke wins the match using a Swanton Bomb. You can check out that clip from the WWE Main Event match below.
– WWE Superstar Andrade paid tribute to his parents on Instagram. You can check out his heartfelt tributes to his parents below. As previously reported, Andrade recently returned on Smackdown last week. He had been off TV due to the recent passing of his mother and his aunt.
My father and my mother have always supported me since I was a child in all my dreams, to be able to love this business that runs in my blood. Thanks to them for all, I like your son, I will never fail you. I dedicate each of them to my goals, achievements and dreams. #waytosuccess #family #andrade #oropeza #miangel Mi padre y Mi madre siempre me apoyaron desde que era niño en todos mis sueños, poder yo amar este negocio que corre en mi sangre .Gracias a ellos por todos, yo como su hijo nunca les fallare.A ellos les dedico cada una de mis metas, logros y sueños. FOTO 24 years ago in Gómez Palacio Durango
– For today’s wrestling birthdays, former WWE women’s champion Layla turns 42 years old. NXT referee Jessika Carr also celebrates her birthday and turns 28. Additionally, former WWE talent Damien Demento turns 61 years old.
