Various News: Spoiler Clip for WWE Main Event, Andrade Pays Tribute to His Parents, Layla and Damien Demento Celebrate Birthdays

– As noted, Dana Brooke filmed a WWE Main Event match last night where she defeated Sarah Logan. A fan shared a clip of the match on Twitter, where Brooke wins the match using a Swanton Bomb. You can check out that clip from the WWE Main Event match below.

– WWE Superstar Andrade paid tribute to his parents on Instagram. You can check out his heartfelt tributes to his parents below. As previously reported, Andrade recently returned on Smackdown last week. He had been off TV due to the recent passing of his mother and his aunt.

– For today’s wrestling birthdays, former WWE women’s champion Layla turns 42 years old. NXT referee Jessika Carr also celebrates her birthday and turns 28. Additionally, former WWE talent Damien Demento turns 61 years old.