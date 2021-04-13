wrestling / News

WWE Main Event Spoilers for This Week

April 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Mansoor defeated Akira Tozawa.

* Angel Garza defeated Drew Gulak. Garza was bleeding from the mouth at the end.

