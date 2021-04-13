wrestling / News
WWE Main Event Spoilers for This Week
April 13, 2021 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Mansoor defeated Akira Tozawa.
* Angel Garza defeated Drew Gulak. Garza was bleeding from the mouth at the end.
More Trending Stories
- Randy Orton Mocks Mandy Rose’s Fall At Wrestlemania, Rose Responds
- Bruce Prichard Admits He Hated Edge vs. Mick Foley At WrestleMania 22, Talks Edge’s Rise To Stardom In WWE
- 411’s WWE Broken Skull Sessions Report: Chris Jericho on Joining AEW, Working in New Japan, His WWE Career, and More!
- Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose in Stunning Hall of Fame Outfits Top Best WrestleMania Week Instagram Photos