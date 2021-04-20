wrestling / News
WWE Main Event Spoilers for This Week
April 20, 2021 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Mansoor defeated Akira Tozawa
* Lince Dorado defeated Drew Gulak.
