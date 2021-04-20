wrestling / News

WWE Main Event Spoilers for This Week

April 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event logo

WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Mansoor defeated Akira Tozawa

* Lince Dorado defeated Drew Gulak.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Main Event, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading