WWE Main Event Spoilers for This Week

March 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Ricochet and Mansoor got the win over Drew Gulak and Akira Tozawa.
* MACE and T-BAR beat Lucha House Party.

