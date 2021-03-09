wrestling / News
WWE Main Event Spoilers for This Week
March 9, 2021
WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Ricochet and Mansoor got the win over Drew Gulak and Akira Tozawa.
* MACE and T-BAR beat Lucha House Party.
