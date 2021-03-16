wrestling / News
WWE Main Event Spoilers for This Week
March 16, 2021 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Lince Dorado defeated Akira Tozawa
* Humberto Carrillo defeated Angel Garza
More Trending Stories
- Another COVID Breakout Feared After Multiple Changes Made To This Week’s NXT, How WWE Thinks Outbreak Occurred
- Backstage Update On Where WWE Is Expected To Go After Leaving Tropicana Field
- Josh Barnett Addresses Possibility Of Bloodsport Bringing In Brock Lesnar
- New WWE Survey Asks Fans What They Enjoy About AEW Dynamite