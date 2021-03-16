wrestling / News

WWE Main Event Spoilers for This Week

March 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event logo

WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Lince Dorado defeated Akira Tozawa

* Humberto Carrillo defeated Angel Garza

