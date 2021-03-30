wrestling / News
WWE Main Event Spoilers for This Week
March 30, 2021 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Mansoor defeated Angel Garza
* Humberto Carrillo defeated Drew Gulak. They shook hands after the match
More Trending Stories
- Adam Pearce On His Interest In Being Full-Time Wrestler Again: ‘Less Than Zero’
- Steve Austin Discusses Whether He’ll Have Any Involvement In WrestleMania 37
- Charly Caruso Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension With ESPN, Announces WWE Exit
- Kurt Angle On Vince McMahon Directing Kissing Scene With Stephanie McMahon, Getting Knocked Out During SummerSlam 2000 Match