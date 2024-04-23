wrestling / News
WWE Main Event Spoilers for This Week, Raw Off-Air Note
April 23, 2024 | Posted by
– PWInsider has the details on the following WWE Main Event results for this week that were taped before last night’s Raw:
* The Creed Brothers beat Gallus.
* Ivar pinned Apollo Crews.
– Also, PWInsider reports that Becky Lynch continued celebrating her title victory after last night’s Raw went off the air.
