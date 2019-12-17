wrestling / News
WWE Main Event Taping Results For This Week (SPOILERS)
December 17, 2019
WWE taped this week’s episode of Main Event for the WWE Network prior to last night’s double RAW taping. The taping only included one match. Here is the result, via Wrestling Inc:
* Titus O’Neil defeated Eric Young
It’s unknown what will air on the next two weeks of the program.
