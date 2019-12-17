wrestling / News

WWE Main Event Taping Results For This Week (SPOILERS)

December 17, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Main Event

WWE taped this week’s episode of Main Event for the WWE Network prior to last night’s double RAW taping. The taping only included one match. Here is the result, via Wrestling Inc:

* Titus O’Neil defeated Eric Young

It’s unknown what will air on the next two weeks of the program.

