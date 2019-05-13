wrestling / News

WWE Main Event Taping Results (SPOILERS)

May 13, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
WWE Main Event

Here are spoilers for this week’s WWE Main Event from the ongoing RAW taping in London, England, courtesy of WrestlingInc.

* Titus O’Neil defeated EC3

* The Revival defeated The Lucha House Party

