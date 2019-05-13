wrestling / News
WWE Main Event Taping Results (SPOILERS)
May 13, 2019 | Posted by
Here are spoilers for this week’s WWE Main Event from the ongoing RAW taping in London, England, courtesy of WrestlingInc.
* Titus O’Neil defeated EC3
* The Revival defeated The Lucha House Party
