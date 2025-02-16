– Fightful Select has an update on the minimum pay for main roster Superstars in WWE. About three years ago, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Leveseque stated that the minimum amount earned in WWE for a Raw or SmackDown talent was $250,000 per year.

According to Fightful Select, that amount has increased significantly as of 2025. Multiple talents reportedly contacted Fightful to confirm these details, and it’s been claimed that the current minimum for a main roster talent is $350,000 per year.

It should be noted that while WWE covers airfare for its Superstars on the main roster, other expenses, such as hotels and rentals are usually not. However, Fightful reports that each deal is different, and Superstars can negotiate different items into their contract. This appears to suggest some are able to negotiate travel or hotel costs into their contracts.

It’s worth noting that while airfare is covered for WWE main roster talent, hotels and rental cars are usually not. Each talent’s deal is said to be different and there are different things negotiated into their contracts.