WWE News: Latest Update on Main Roster Call-Ups, Top 10 Superstars vs. the WWE Universe Moments, and Full New Day Match Video Available

– PWInsider reports that the new WWE main roster call-ups are all slated to be at both of WWE’s TV programs (Raw and Smackdown Live) next week. The call-ups from NXT include Heavy Machinery, EC3, Nikki Cross, and Lacey Evans. The report doesn’t offer any additional details on if they are appearing on TV or which roster they will join.

As previously reported, Lars Sullivan was rumored to have made his debut in a dark match before Raw. It was reportedly pulled from the show when Sullivan apparently suffered an anxiety attack.

– A new Top 10 video was released today showcasing the Top 10 Superstars vs. The WWE Universe moments. You can check out that new WWE Top 10 video in the player below.

– A full match video has been released from November 28, 2014 featuring The New Day vs. Heath Slater, Titus O’Neil, and Curtis Axel. This marked New Day’s Smackdown debut. You can check out that video below.