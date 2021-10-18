WWE Makes List Of Top 50 Most Marketable Sports Properties

SportsPro has released a list of the 50 Most Marketable Properties for 2021, and WWE has made the list at a higher position than last year.

The company came in at #20, higher than 2020 where they ranked at #21. They have an Opportunity Score of 23.1. WWE was the only wrestling company to make the list. Although the UFC came in at #27 with an Opportunity Score for 21.5.

Other notable properties included FIFA World Cup at #1 (OS: 35.6), Summer Olympic Games at #2 (OS: 31.2), NBA at #3 (OS: 31.1), Real Madrid soccer team at #4 (OS: 30.5) and finally the FC Barcelona team at #5 (OS: 30.2).

The list “enables sports marketers to make sponsorship decisions more quickly and intelligently through the application of in-depth data analysis, advanced social media monitoring, and real-world consumer insights.”