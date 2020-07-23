wrestling / News
WWE Makes Official Announcement of NXT Takeover XXX
WWE has made the official announcement for NXT Takeover XXX as taking place next month. WWE sent the following press release out announcing that the show takes place on August 22nd.
You can read the full announcement below:
NXT TakeOver XXX to take place Saturday, Aug. 22
NXT TakeOver has become one of the most exciting events in sports-entertainment, and the next one is coming your way soon.
NXT TakeOver XXX will take place Saturday, Aug. 22, and stream on the award-winning WWE Network.
The 30th installment of the black-and-gold brand’s banner event promises to be a monumental night. Already confirmed is a Ladder Match to decide the new NXT North American Champion, as announced by NXT General Manager William Regal and Keith Lee, who relinquished the title to create more opportunities for deserving Superstars.
Be sure to stay tuned to WWE’s digital platforms and NXT on USA Network each week for more details and matches as they’re announced!
