WWE Making The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia a Major Priority

According to PWinsider.com, WWE plans to make the April 27th Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia a major priority. The event will feature the first 50-competitor Royal Rumble match, is being produced as part of a new ten-year pact with Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s social and economic reform program. WWE wants to make “every move possible” to ensure that the first event as part of that agreement is a “massive, impactful” show since the company is set for quite a nice payday over the next decade through producing the events.

The company is already working on creative plans for the event, which include bringing over as many major names as possible, John Cena, Triple H, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, The New Day, Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt and Shinsuke Nakamura have already been announced for the event. The site adds that The Undertaker will be appearing in some fashion at the show. The event is expected to air, most likely on the WWE Network, although the company has not yet made that official.