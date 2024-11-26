WWE Managing Producer Praises WWE For Thinking Ahead With Technology

While speaking with Nathan Grissom for a new interview (per Fightful), Christopher Watts spoke about working with WWE.

He has been part of the company for two decades, serving as a managing producer since 2008. Here are the highlights:

On WWE being encouraging for employees: “What I like about WWE is that they’re a very forward thinking company, especially recently with the new people that are there. They’re very much have their eyes on the new technology, where can we push things forward. They’ll even ask other employees, ‘Hey, if you see something that you find interesting that we’re not doing, let us know.’ That AR technology where wrestlers would come out, they would have these AR graphics in the arena where the cameras moving but the graphics kind of move with it. I remember that was a big deal of the new production elements. There’s been conversations about how can AI be utilized at this company or is that something that even we want to have the ability to have, what’s the ramifications of doing AI. It’s fun to be a part of a company that looks that way.”

On WWE focusing on international markets: “When I first started there, international actually wasn’t that big of a deal for them, but probably within three or four months of being there, they realized these international markets are huge, there’s a lot of money to be made there and there’s a huge fan base outside of the United States and they started expanding their whole international department. WWE is very good about like, we want to stay ahead technology wise, we want to know what’s going on and we want to experiment with things and look, if things work, great. If they don’t, they don’t.”