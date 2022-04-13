WWE News: Mandy Rose Defeats Dakota Kai on NXT, Xyon Quinn vs. Draco Anthony Clip

– Mandy Rose defeated Dakota Kai to retain her Women’s Championship on WWE NXT, but then ran into Wendy Choo’s water games. On Tuesday’s show, Rose beat Kai thanks to the distraction of Jacy Jayne, but after the match Choo appeared behind Toxic Attraction and doused them with Super Soakers. You can see a clip below:

– WWE posted a clip of Xyon Quinn’s win over Draco Anthony: