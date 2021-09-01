WWE News: Mandy Rose Gets Kicked Out of Ring on NXT, Dake Maverick Gets New Tag Partner

– Mandy Rose found herself kicked face-first out of the ring on tonight’s episode of NXT by Sarray, and was rushed away by her allies with her face covered. Tonight’s show saw Rose face Sarray to open the show with Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne in her corner.

During the match, Sarray did her usual dropkick to Rose as she was on the ropes and Rose tumbled to the outside. Jayne quickly grabbed a towel and covered Rose’s face, and they ran Rose out of there as the referee gave Sarray a countout win.

Later on in the night, Dolin & Jayne got revenge for Rose and attacked Sarray in the backstage area.

– Drake Maverick found himself with a new tag team partner in Grayson Waller. Maverick and Waller teamed to face Imperium, and Waller didn’t take the match seriously enough which resulted in Imperium getting the win: