WWE News: Mandy Rose Shows Support for Hulk Hogan’s Reinstatement, Latest Previews for Extreme Rules, and Drew Gulak Wants to Celebrate the ‘Rules’ of Extreme Rules
– WWE Superstar Mandy Rose posted the following tweet in response to Hulk Hogan getting reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier today.
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) July 15, 2018
– WWE released a new preview video for tonight’s Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens Steel Cage match tonight at Extreme Rules. You can check out that promo video below. WWE also released a new preview for Asuka vs. Carmella, which you can also see below.
.@FightOwensFight. @BraunStrowman. A #SteelCage.
It's going down TONIGHT at 7e/4p! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/wS5wXuoRfS
— WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2018
With @realellsworth suspended above the ring in a #SharkCage, @CarmellaWWE will be all alone when she defends her #SDLive #WomensTitle against @WWEAsuka at #ExtremeRules! https://t.co/PRR0vDMBRf pic.twitter.com/Z0SVaqZdS4
— WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2018
– Earlier today, Drew Gulak posted a tweet on wanting to celebrate the “Rules” in Extreme Rules. You can check out his tweet below.
Today we celebrate the most EXTREME side of @WWE… The Rules! Succeeding while following the rules is the most important part of being a successful competitor. Enjoy #ExtremeRules tonight on the @WWENetwork and watch as we continue to set an example for future generations!
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) July 15, 2018