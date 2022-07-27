WWE News: Mandy Rose Hits New Milestone As NXT Women’s Champion, Wendy Choo Teases Possible Change On NXT

– Mandy Rose made reference to passing the records of several NXT Wommen’s Championship reigns on tonight’s episode of NXT. Rose was cutting a promo on her new challenger Zoey Stark and noted that she will become the fourth-longest reigning champion on Wednesday, as she’ll tie with Paige’s 273-day reign from June 2013 to April of 2014. Rose made reference to other lengthy reigns she’s surpassed including Charlotte Flair’s (258 days), Bayley’s (223 days), Raquel Gonzalez’s (201 days), and Rhea Ripley’s (108 days).

Mandy Rose would need to make it 31 more days to pass Io Shirai for the third-longest reign. Shirai held the title from June of 2020 to April of 2021. The longest reign belongs to Asuka, who reigned for 522 days from April 2016 to August of 2017.

– Wendy Choo is looking as if she may get a bit more serious after her vignette on this week’s episode of NXT. On tonight’s show, Choo appeared in a new vignette where she was asleep and dreaming of her feud with Tiffany Stratton and its various ups and downs for her.

The dreams ended with clips from last week’s battle royal where Choo was able to escape elimination by landing on her bodypillow, but was ultimately taken out by Stratton anyway. Choo then woke up with none of her usual happiness; she stubbed her toe on the bed and had nothing to sip from in her cup. She then said looked in the camera and got serious, saying it wasn’t over between her and Tiffany and next time Tiffany saw her it would be lights out.