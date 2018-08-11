Quantcast

 

WWE News: Mandy Rose Slams Paige Over Preferential Treatment to Former Teammates, Full Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt Summerslam 2017 Match, Stock Sees Slight Increase on Friday

August 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Raw Paige Mandy Rose Sonya Deville Absolution Raw

– Mandy Rose blasted Paige on Twitter for showing preferential treatment to her former PCB teammates instead of her former teammates in Absolution. You can check out Mandy’s tweet where she slams Paige below.

– WWE released the full match video for Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt from Summerslam 2017. You can check out the full match video below.

– WWE stock closed yesterday (Aug. 11) at $79.36 per share, which was a 0.38 percent increase. The high for Friday was $80.49. The low was $78.75.

