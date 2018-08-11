WWE News: Mandy Rose Slams Paige Over Preferential Treatment to Former Teammates, Full Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt Summerslam 2017 Match, Stock Sees Slight Increase on Friday

– Mandy Rose blasted Paige on Twitter for showing preferential treatment to her former PCB teammates instead of her former teammates in Absolution. You can check out Mandy’s tweet where she slams Paige below.

I find it pretty ridiculous that @RealPaigeWWE gives her former PCB teammates preferential treatment, but doesn’t extend the same courtesy to her former #Absolution teammates?! Hmm… 🤔🙄 Come on GM you should know what’s best for business!🙋‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️ — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) August 11, 2018

– WWE released the full match video for Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt from Summerslam 2017. You can check out the full match video below.

– WWE stock closed yesterday (Aug. 11) at $79.36 per share, which was a 0.38 percent increase. The high for Friday was $80.49. The low was $78.75.