wrestling / News

Various News: WWE Looks at The Many Faces of Randy Orton, Major Pod Sets Next Live Show

April 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Randy Orton disappointment WWE Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has a new video looking at “the many faces of Randy Orton.” You can see the video below, described as follows:

“No Superstar can match Randy Orton’s mid-match expressions.”

– Matt Cardona has announced the next live show for the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast. As you can see below, the show will take place on June 24th at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood in Baltimore, Maryland:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Matt Cardona, Randy Orton, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading