wrestling / News
Various News: WWE Looks at The Many Faces of Randy Orton, Major Pod Sets Next Live Show
April 24, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE has a new video looking at “the many faces of Randy Orton.” You can see the video below, described as follows:
“No Superstar can match Randy Orton’s mid-match expressions.”
– Matt Cardona has announced the next live show for the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast. As you can see below, the show will take place on June 24th at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood in Baltimore, Maryland:
6-24-22 @MajorWFPod @JimmysSeafood @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/ICNyViUUI5
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 24, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Dax Harwood and Mick Foley React to Reports Of Bret Hart Allegedly Signing New WWE Deal
- Road Dogg on Dusty Rhodes Getting Angry Over Moonsault Spot in Cage Match With Cody Rhodes
- Booker T On State Of AEW Rampage Viewership, Potential Network Reaction To Company’s Ratings
- Scott Steiner Says He’s Let Go His Negative Feelings About WWE