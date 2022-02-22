WWE News: March & Segment Order For Raw Changed Before Show, Note on Madison Square Garden Event

– A new report has some details on the match and segment order for tonight’s WWE Raw being changed around before the show aired. According to PWInsider, just about everything from the show was changed around in terms of when it took place over the course of the day. The one exception was that the Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman segment was consistently slated to open the episode.

– PWInsider also reports that Brock Lesnar’s WWE Championship defense at the March 5th Madison Square Garden show being announced on Raw was not an indication that the event will be streamed on Peacock. As of now, the show is not planned as a streamed special, and the announcement was done to help sell tickets as well as to continue the build to Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.