WWE News: Maria Menounos Teases In-Ring Return, Dijakovic Comments On Luke Harper Release
December 10, 2019 | Posted by
– Maria Menounos took to Instagram to tease a potential return to the ring. She was with Sonya Deville and Sean Waltman, working out in Rikishi’s gym.
– Dominik Dijakovic commented on Luke Harper’s release.
This has come up a lot over the past few days. One of the best matches of my career was with @LukeHarperWWE at Worlds Collide. He’s wrestled at Mania, I haven’t. He didn’t need to prove himself, I did. We both went all out that night, a true class act.https://t.co/EHSgk7eJSp
— Dominik Dijakovic (@DijakovicWWE) December 10, 2019
– Asuka eats Japanese eel.
