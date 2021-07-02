wrestling / News
WWE News: Mark Henry Talks Andre The Giant in Most Wanted Treasures Clip, After The Bell Talks Most Important Matches
July 2, 2021 | Posted by
A new clip from WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures has Mark Henry discussing Andre The Giant’s heel run. You can see the lengthy clip below, which is described as follows:
“While looking through some of André The Giant’s rare items, like his tuxedo jacket and his back brace belt, we go behind the scenes of what was happening during André The Giant’s return to the WWE stage as the bad guy and his feud with Hulk Hogan.”
– A clip from this week’s After the Bell podcast is online, with Corey Graves and Vic Joseph debating the most important match in WWE history:
More Trending Stories
- William Regal, Kane, JBL and Others React To Passing of ‘The Patriot’ Del Wilkes
- Note On Stars Not Backstage At Last Night’s AEW Dynamite
- Jim Ross On Vince McMahon Wanting Lex Luger To Be His Next Hulk Hogan, Luger’s ‘Narcissist’ Gimmick
- Colt Cabana Reveals How He Got Out of WWE Non-Compete Clause in 2009