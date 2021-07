WWE News: Mark Henry Talks Andre The Giant in Most Wanted Treasures Clip, After The Bell Talks Most Important Matches

A new clip from WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures has Mark Henry discussing Andre The Giant’s heel run. You can see the lengthy clip below, which is described as follows:

“While looking through some of AndrĂ© The Giant’s rare items, like his tuxedo jacket and his back brace belt, we go behind the scenes of what was happening during AndrĂ© The Giant’s return to the WWE stage as the bad guy and his feud with Hulk Hogan.”

– A clip from this week’s After the Bell podcast is online, with Corey Graves and Vic Joseph debating the most important match in WWE history: