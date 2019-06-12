– WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry turns 48 years old today. Other birthdays include Jerry Lynn turning 56 and former WWE referee Jack Doan turning 48. Today would have been the 50th birthday of former WCW star Hector Garza, who passed away in 2013.

– Speaking of Mark Henry, WWE posted his most impressive feats of strength.

– Episode 40 of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville’s #DAMANDYZDONUTZ

– License Global Magazine did a feature on WWE licensing. You can read the article at this link.