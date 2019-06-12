wrestling / News
WWE News: Mark Henry Feats Of Strength, WWE Profiled In License Global Magazine, More
June 12, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry turns 48 years old today. Other birthdays include Jerry Lynn turning 56 and former WWE referee Jack Doan turning 48. Today would have been the 50th birthday of former WCW star Hector Garza, who passed away in 2013.
– Speaking of Mark Henry, WWE posted his most impressive feats of strength.
– Episode 40 of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville’s #DAMANDYZDONUTZ
– License Global Magazine did a feature on WWE licensing. You can read the article at this link.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Defends Booking of AJ Styles & Dixie Carter Affair Storyline, Explains Why It Ended in the Middle
- Trish Stratus Recalls Backstage Argument With John Morrison Over WrestleMania 27 ‘Cold Shoulder’, How It Impacted Her Relationship with Melina
- WWE & Impact Alum Tyrus Kicked Off Fox Nation Show Over Sexual Harrassment Allegation From Co-Host
- John Cena Says He’s Had Accidental Erections When Wrestling, Discusses If He’d Ever Leave WWE
- CM Punk Jokes Over Chael Sonnen’s Claim That He Was Offered $5 Million By WWE