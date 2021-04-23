WWE News: Marketing and Communications Officer Exits, NXT Offers Condolences To Producer Over Loss of Newborn

– One more member of WWE’s staff divisions has departed the company, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Brian Flinn has exited the company after nine years.

As previously noted, the company has made several changes to their communications and talent relations departments.

– The NXT Twitter account sent condolences and support to content producer Cornell Gunter and his fiancée Nicole after they lost their newborn son Cairo. Gunter took to social media earlier this week to reveal that this son died shortly after his birth at Winnie Palmer Hospital in Orlando, Florida. He has accused the hospital of negligence that led to the death, and Nicole has set up a GoFundMe in which she described what happened. The GoFundMe has raised $20,792 so far with Xavier Woods WWE VP of Production & Strategy Nate Loucks, and Shane Thorne among the top donors.

The NXT Twitter account wrote:

“Our thoughts are with a member of our #WWENXT family, producer Cornell, and his fiancée Nicole. We’re all thinking of you in this difficult time. #WeAreNXT