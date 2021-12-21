wrestling / News
WWE News: Maryse Lures Edge Into a Trap On Raw, Rhea Ripley Beats Queen Zelina
December 21, 2021 | Posted by
– Maryse was the guest on Edge’s talk show on this week’s WWE Raw, but it was all a trap to set him up for The Miz. You can see the segment below, which saw Miz’s wife deliver a sob story after Miz used her as a shield on last week’s show.
Edge wasn’t buying it, and recognized it as a trap. Miz’s music played, and Miz came into the ring but was met by a ready Edge. Maryse then smacked Edge and got his attention so Miz could hit the Skull Crushing Finale:
– Rhea Ripley defeated Queen Zelina on tonight’s Raw, and you can see a clip below:
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Discusses Similarities & Differences Between Vince McMahon & Tony Khan
- WWE Reportedly Wants Steve Austin To Have ‘Meaningful’ Role At WrestleMania 38
- Mick Foley On Being Legitimately Angry While Trying To Build Feud With Jon Moxley
- Sammy Guevara Issues Statement: ‘My Relationship Ending Had Nothing to Do With Anyone Else’