WWE Reportedly Tried Using Match Announcements to ‘Vince-Proof’ Raw & Smackdown

Some aspects of Vince McMahon’s recent changes to Raw and Smackdown have been frustrating people in WWE, and a new report says there were attempts to minimize changes. As has been reported, McMahon has been remotely making increasing changes to Raw and Smackdown over the last few weeks, and Fightful Select reports that the announcing of several matches a two-plus weeks out for Smackdown at the start of the month were a way to try and “Vince proof” some of their creative plans.

According to sources the site has spoken to, McMahon generally prefers to deliver advertised matches even when they weren’t his idea. WWE announced the WWE and NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship match a couple of weeks in advance on June 9th along with some other matches.

According to the site, the main thing that they’ve heard McMahon changed on the June 5th episode of Raw were match orders, times and some quick added segments. He changed much of the first half hour of the June 19th episode of Raw, and changed up several matches on last week’s Smackdown. Many of the matches advertised weeks in advance ended up happening.

There has been a lot of frustration around several changes to last week’s show at “almost every level” of the company, per the report.