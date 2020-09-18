WWE Announces Match Lineup For Tonight’s 205 Live

WWE has set the match lineup for tonight’s edition of 205 Live. The company has announced a highly-anticipated rematch between Tony Nese and Danny Burch, plus Ariya Daivari offering opportunities to three deserving wrestlers for a shot at $10,000 of his own money.

Here’s the full 205 Live announcement, with the show streaming on WWE Network at 10 PM ET:

The WWE Universe can tune in for a highly anticipated rematch between Danny Burch and Tony Nese, as well as Ariya Daivari welcoming Cruiserweights to Daivari Dinero’s Division tonight on 205 Live.

Burch is looking to return to singles action in winning fashion after dealing with the likes of Legado del Fantasma and Ever-Rise alongside Oney Lorcan in recent weeks. The bruising Brit put down Nese in a one-on-one bout last month. The Premier Athlete paid the price when he chose not to capitalize on Burch’s vulnerability when he checked on Lorcan following an attack by Daivari.

Will Nese make amends for last month’s loss, or will Burch prove he simply has The Premier Athlete’s number?

Elsewhere, Daivari has promised to welcome Cruiserweights to Daivari Dinero’s Division tonight after declaring on social media that he was in a generous mood. Daivari will give opportunities to three deserving Cruiserweight competitors, facing each man one-on-one. And not only that, but Daivari has promised to give $10,000 of his own money to any opponent who can beat him?

Given Daivari’s track record of deceit, can we take him at his word, or might other intentions be fueling this endeavor?