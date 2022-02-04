WWE News: Match For Next Week’s NXT UK, #1 Contenders Crowned For NXT UK Tag Titles

– WWE has announced a match for next week’s episode of of NXT UK. On Thursday’s show, it was announced that Nathan Frazier vs. Teoman will take place on next Thursday’s episode.

– Today’s show also saw new #1 contenders to the NXT UK Tag Team Championships determined as liver Carter and Ashton Smith won a title shot against Moustache Mountain for an undetermined date. The two defeated Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff to earn the match. You can see highlights from NXT UK below: