WWE News: Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT UK, Stars Visit Children’s Health Center

– WWE has announced matches set to take place on next week’s episode of NXT UK. The following matches will take place on the episode, which airs Wedneaday at 4 PM ET on the Network:

* NXT UK Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Jinny

* Kassius Ohno vs. Travis Banks

– The WWE Community Twitter account noted that the Forgotten Sons, Sasha Banks and Bayley visited the Children’s Health Center in Brooklyn to spend time with patients: