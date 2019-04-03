wrestling / News

WWE News: Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT UK, Stars Visit Children’s Health Center

April 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Toni Storm Jinny NXT UK

– WWE has announced matches set to take place on next week’s episode of NXT UK. The following matches will take place on the episode, which airs Wedneaday at 4 PM ET on the Network:

* NXT UK Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Jinny
* Kassius Ohno vs. Travis Banks

– The WWE Community Twitter account noted that the Forgotten Sons, Sasha Banks and Bayley visited the Children’s Health Center in Brooklyn to spend time with patients:

