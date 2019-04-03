wrestling / News
WWE News: Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT UK, Stars Visit Children’s Health Center
– WWE has announced matches set to take place on next week’s episode of NXT UK. The following matches will take place on the episode, which airs Wedneaday at 4 PM ET on the Network:
* NXT UK Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Jinny
* Kassius Ohno vs. Travis Banks
– The WWE Community Twitter account noted that the Forgotten Sons, Sasha Banks and Bayley visited the Children’s Health Center in Brooklyn to spend time with patients:
Three-year-old Zariyah meets @itsBayleyWWE, @SashaBanksWWE, @TheWWEBlake, @JaxsonRykerWWE and @SteveCutlerWWE during the Superstars’ #WrestleMania Week visit to the Children’s Health Center in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/AkiwuZvN2R
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) April 3, 2019
.@SteveCutlerWWE, @TheWWEBlake, @JaxsonRykerWWE, @SashaBanksWWE and @itsBayleyWWE present @official_tbhc Child Life Director Lori Lerma with a #WWE Community Championship! pic.twitter.com/I6cSN3jzPo
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) April 3, 2019
Smiles abound this morning as @SashaBanksWWE, @itsBayleyWWE, @TheWWEBlake, @SteveCutlerWWE and @JaxsonRykerWWE met some brave kids at @official_tbhc for #WrestleMania Week. pic.twitter.com/pxvWhy7Kic
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) April 3, 2019
Kicking off #WrestleMania week in the community putting smiles on faces and visiting kids at @bkhospital. @itsBayleyWWE @SashaBanksWWE @SteveCutlerWWE @JaxsonRykerWWE @TheWWEBlake pic.twitter.com/d1mXGCSSOJ
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) April 3, 2019