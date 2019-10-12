WWE News: Matt Hardy Considered Free Agent for Draft, Bayley Destroying Tube Men Devastates Child, The New Day Presents Titles to Breast Cancer Survivors

– Matt Hardy announced on Twitter following last night’s Smackdown that he was not part of the current Draft Pool for the Smackdown and Raw rosters. Per WWE’s rules for the draft, Hardy is a free agent. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

Matt Hardy wrote, “Sorry, ladies & gents.. I wasn’t included the the #WWEDraft pool for either #SDLive or #RAW. According to the @WWE draft rules, I’ll now be considered a free agent. Guess I better starting thinking hard about who I’m gonna sign with next.”

– A video has surfaced on Twitter showing a child’s devastated reaction to Bayley destroying the inflatable tube men during last night on Smackdown. You can check out that tweet below.

This is going over very poorly in my household. #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/WGxgQItiY6 — 🎃HalloWill 👀 (@WilliamRBR) October 12, 2019

– During this week’s Smackdown, The New Day presented breast cancer survivors Samantha and Sarah Veilleux with WWE women’s championships. You can check out that video of the segment below.