WWE News: Matt Hardy Preps for Hurricane Dorian, Mandy Rose Workout Showcased in Muscle & Fitness, NXT TV Tickets Promo
September 7, 2019
– Matt Hardy shared a new video this week where he talks about prepping for Hurricane Dorian. You can check out that video below.
– Muscle & Fitness released this edited together version of Mandy Rose detailing her full body workout, which you can see below.
– WWE has released a promo spot for NXT TV tickets being on sale. You can check out that promo spot below.
