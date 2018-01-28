wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Hardy Welcomes EC3 to WWE, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Answering Fan Questions for Royal Rumble Kickoff Show, and Canvas 2 Canvas This Week Features Mickie James and Alicia Fox Artwork
– As previously reported, Ethan Carter III (EC3) has officially signed with WWE, and he will be joining the NXT roster first. Matt Hardy posted a new tweet today, welcoming EC3 to the WWE. You can check out his tweet directed at EC3 below.
Welcome to the GREAT GAME, Third Version of Carter. @therealec3 #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/r6E5ButXmu
— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 28, 2018
– Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are set to answer fan questions in the Social Media Lounge for the WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff show tonight. Fans can send in their questions using the hashtag, #AskSamiKO. You can check out the tweet released by WWE on the announcement below.
Have a question for @FightOwensFight & @SamiZayn? Just use #AskSamiKO and you could have your question answered in the Social Media Lounge during @WWE #RoyalRumble Kickoff!
— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2018
– WWE released the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video for this week, featuring Alicia Fox, Dana Brooke, and Mickie James. You can check out the new video below.