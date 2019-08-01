WWE News: Killian Dain vs. Matt Riddle Set for Next Week’s NXT, Preview Clip for Straight Up Steve Austin, Big Set for Live Q&A

– NXT has confirmed a match between Killian Dain and Matt Riddle for next week’s episode of NXT on the WWE Network. Also, there will be a contract signing for The Street Profits vs. The Undisputed Era’s Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly ahead of their match at NXT TakeOver: Toronto.

– USA Network released a preview clip for the new reality show Straight Up Steve Austin, which you can see below. The show debuts on August 12 after Raw.

– WWE Superstar Big E will be taking part in a Facebook Live Q&A session with fans on Tuesday, August 6. Fans will be able to submit questions on social media with the hashtag #AskBigE. It’s set to take place in Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan before Smackdown Live.