WWE News: WWE and Mattel Preview SDCC Panel, Upcoming RAW and Smackdown Shows In September

– WWE.com has a preview of WWE and Mattel’s panel at the San Diego Comic-Con on July 19 at 11:15 AM PT. It will feature Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins and Cathy Kelly, described as “the Elite Squad — an assemblage of toy aficionados dedicated to providing the WWE Universe with the hottest reveals and amazing prize opportunities all this year.” Other guests include Mattel designers, “Woken” Matt Hardy and mystery guests. The reveals and interviews will be featured on social media and WWE.com. Those in attendance will get four three-packs of the new WWE M.U.S.C.L.E. mini-figures from Super7, featuring Ric Flair, Andre the Giant, The Ultimate Warrior and “Macho Man” Randy Savage.

– Smackdown Live will air from Lafayette, Louisiana at the Cajundome on September 11. Tickets go on sale on July 13 with an online pre-sale days before.

– RAW will hold a live event in Corpus Christi, Texas on September 15.