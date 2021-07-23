WWE News: Mattel & WWE Elite Squad Panel From Comic-Con Online, Big E. on After the Bell, Ken Shamrock Talks With Brisco and JBL

– The Mattel/WWE Elite Squad panel from [email protected] is now online. You can see the video to the panel below for the discussion, which features Bianca Belair, Johnny Gargano, Dominik Mysterio, and Adam Cole as well as Mattel Elite Squad members Bill Miekina and Steve Ozer:

– Big E. is the guest on this week’s After the Bell With Corey Graves podcast. You can listen to the episode below, described as follows:

“Big E returns to the podcast after his big Money in the Bank victory to discuss the feelings that he experienced during the match, leaving the ThunderDome and how he plans to add to The New Day’s legacy. Plus, Corey and Vic recap the Money in the Bank event and the return of the WWE Universe.”

– Ken Shamrock appeared on the latest Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw show, as you can see below: