WWE News: Matthew McConaughey Attends Smackdown, Braun Strowman & Jacob Fatu Hype Video
January 24, 2025 | Posted by
– Matthew McConaughey attended this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. The actor, who has long been vocal about his growing up as a wrestling fan, appeared in the audience of Friday’s episode as you can see below:
Alright, alright, alright 😎
We’ve got @McConaughey in the house tonight!
#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/89LbbUtF0U
— WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2025
– WWE aired a video looking at the rivalry between Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu on Friday’s show ahead of their match at Saturday Night’s Main Event: