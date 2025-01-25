wrestling / News

WWE News: Matthew McConaughey Attends Smackdown, Braun Strowman & Jacob Fatu Hype Video

January 24, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matthew McConaughey WWE Smackdown 1-24-25 Image Credit: WWE

– Matthew McConaughey attended this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. The actor, who has long been vocal about his growing up as a wrestling fan, appeared in the audience of Friday’s episode as you can see below:

– WWE aired a video looking at the rivalry between Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu on Friday’s show ahead of their match at Saturday Night’s Main Event:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Braun Strowman, Jacob Fatu, Matthew McConaughey, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading