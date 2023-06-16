wrestling / News
WWE News: Maxxine Dupri On After The Bell, Money in the Bank Winners on WWE Playlist
June 16, 2023
– Maxxine Dupri is the guest on the latest episode of WWE’s After the Bell Podcast. You can check out the episode below, described as follows:
Alpha Academy’s newest recruit Maxxine Dupri joins the podcast for the first time to discuss her journey to WWE, her impeccable fashion taste and what she’s learning from Coach Chad Gable and Otis. Plus, Corey and Kevin discuss the newest championship titles that were introduced on this week’s Smackdown and Raw.
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at every Money in the Bank winner in the last decade:
