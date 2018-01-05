WWE May Already Be Planning To Feud Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Again

WWE may already be planning to end the Yep Movement. Cageside Seats reports that the handicap match at the Royal Rumble with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn against AJ Styles could be the start of another feud between Owens and Zayn. The two have been feuding off and on since the moment Owens arrived in NXT, and this is the first time the two have worked together in WWE.

The rumors suggest that it will be Owens who turns on Zayn, and the two men who are destined to fight forever could end up doing so at Wrestlemania for the first time.