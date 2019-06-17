WWE May Be Looking To ‘Shake Up’ Stomping Grounds Card Due To Poor Ticket Sales

According to the latest report from WrestleVotes, WWE is seemingly aware that tickets sales have been low for Stomping Grounds, which takes place in Tacoma, Washington this Sunday. The post states that WWE may be planning to ‘shake up’ the card, although it doesn’t specify exactly what that means.

RAW tonight will feature a special guest referee being named for Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin at the event, a fatal 5-way to determine the #1 contender for Samoa Joe’s US title and Daniel Bryan making an appearance. WWE has not revealed why Bryan will be on RAW. It should be noted that he is from the state of Washington, where this PPV will take place.