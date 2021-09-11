wrestling / News

WWE May Be Moving Forward With Documentaries That Were On Hiatus

September 11, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Network Documentaries

PWInsider reports that during last night’s WWE Smackdown taping, a video package aired for the WWE Network which included ads for several WWE documentaries. These included a new season of Ruthless Aggression, along with Superfan: The Story of Vladimir and WWE’s Untold: The Nexus.

The documentaries were all previously put on hold with no premiere dates, and it seems they might finally start getting released.

