WWE May Be Moving Forward With Documentaries That Were On Hiatus
September 11, 2021 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that during last night’s WWE Smackdown taping, a video package aired for the WWE Network which included ads for several WWE documentaries. These included a new season of Ruthless Aggression, along with Superfan: The Story of Vladimir and WWE’s Untold: The Nexus.
The documentaries were all previously put on hold with no premiere dates, and it seems they might finally start getting released.
