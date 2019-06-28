WWE May Be Planning To Change Date For Next Saudi Arabia Show

The latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has cancelled several shows on their November tour of the UK for unknown reasons, including November 5 in Nottingham, November 6 in Birmingham and November 9 in Minehead.

The Observer notes that while it’s not connected, WWE’s schedule currently has an afternoon PPV in Saudi Arabia on November 1 followed a few hours later by a live Smackdown. It was suggested last week that WWE may use split crews to solve this problem. The Observer notes this week that the London show at Wembley getting cancelled could be because WWE wants everyone at Smackdown that day, which may be in Manchester, but it wouldn’t explain the other cancellations.

According to the report, WWE is planning to go ahead and change the date in Saudi Arabia and that’s why the UK schedule is being changed around, in order to fit the new date in.