WWE May End Up Holding Wrestlemania 37 In Tampa Instead of California

WWE had intended to hold Wrestlemania 36 in Tampa this year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, forcing them to move it to the Performance Center instead. According to Inside the Ropes, there are plans for WWE to hold Wrestlemania 37 in Tampa, instead of the original plan of Inglewood, California. If this happens, the event will be held at the Raymond James Stadium, which was the plan last year. The plan for California had been for Wrestlemania: Hollywood to emanate from the brand new SoFi Stadium.

It’s unknown if Wrestlemania will still happen on March 28 or not, but WWE has “locked down” most buildings in Tampa for all events for that weekend. As of now, WWE is still advertising the event for Hollywood on March 28.