WWE May Explain Recent Saudi Arabia Event Name Change Soon

April 21, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As previously reported, WWE recently changed the name of their upcoming Saudi Arabia event from King & Queen Of The Ring to Night Of Champions. The event is scheduled to take place on May 27 in Jeddah.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the name change was actually a booking decision. As for why, it was noted that WWE will make that clear after Backlash and in the build to the show.

