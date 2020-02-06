wrestling / News
WWE May Have Already Went Back To Previous NXT Women’s Championship Name
It seems that WWE may have changed their minds on their decision to rename the NXT Women’s Championship. In the week before Worlds Collide and at the event to itself, they dropped the gender distinction from the belt, calling it the “NXT Championship.” However on the WWE.com preview for this week’s NXT, Rhea Ripley was back to being called the NXT Women’s Champion. The change was also never made on the website’s roster or title history page. It’s unknown at this time whether this will be the name they use going forward or if it’s simply a website error.
Small detail, but the change is official. Rhea Ripley is the ‘NXT Champion.’#WorldsCollide pic.twitter.com/9RBTqydHMA
— Macho T 💪 (@ItsMachoT) January 26, 2020
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 5, 2020
