WWE Reportedly May Move Money in the Bank a Day Due to Potential UFC Conflict

January 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
A new report suggests that WWE may end up moving Money in the Bank back a day to avoid a possible conflict with a UFC event. Money in the Bank is currently scheduled for July 2nd at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reports that the UFC is planning to run an event in the T-Mobile Arena on the same date in Vegas.

While running those shows opposite each other in the city would potentially hurt both events, Sapp notes that WWE also has a hold on Allegiant for the following day, July 3rd. He said it’s expected to be worked out once tickets go on sale.

