WWE May Move Summerslam 2019 Out Of Brooklyn

March 16, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The WrestleVotes Twitter account, which broke several stories over recent months, stated that WWE is looking to move Summerslam out of Brooklyn and put it in a stadium.

While this has not been confirmed by WWE there is more evidence in its direction in the press release announcing the event. WWE revealed that the Barclays Center would play host to the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 5, RAW and Smackdown Live. It’s unlikely, although not impossible, that WWE would hold two major wrestling weekends in the same area in one calendar year.

