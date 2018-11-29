WWE May Be Planning Superstar’s Return At TLC

The Wrestling Observer (via Ringside News) reports that WWE may be planning to bring back Bray Wyatt at the upcoming TLC PPV, as he could be a replacement for Braun Strowman if the Monster Among Men is not able to compete. The company ran a similar angle at their Starrcade live event, with Wyatt answering Corbin’s open challenge when Strowman was not able to compete. Wyatt was at RAW this past week and is able to work but hasn’t been used in months. Strowman had successful elbow surgery this week but it’s unknown if he’ll be healed in time for the event.