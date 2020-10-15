wrestling / News
WWE May Resume Full Touring Schedule In 2022
WWE hasn’t been on tour since early this year, and if the latest report is to be believed, they won’t be going on tour next year either. WrestleVotes reports that the company is unlikely to resume a full touring schedule until at least 2022. That means their usual loop of Friday TV, house shows on Saturday & Sunday and then Monday TV in different locations.
WWE, much like many businesses, has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and so far fans have not been allowed to attend shows. WWE, meanwhile, only held shows at the Performance Center until recently, when they moved to the Amway Center in Orlando and changed it into the Thunderdome. As previously noted, they are expected to remain at that location through November.
I’ve been told that the typical weekly live event loop (Friday TV + house shows Sat & Sun + Monday TV) all of which in different locations, won’t return to the WWE schedule until 2022.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 15, 2020
